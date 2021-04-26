Zendaya’s yellow dress shines on the Oscar’s red carpet

Lennar is one of the nation’s leading homebuilders. Lennar has offered high-quality homes in thoughtfully designed communities across the country since 1954. They have also been in Utah since 2018. Lennar currently has five communities across the valley and has two more openings in the next few months.

They are extremely focused on building homes that work well for the way people live today and including the most popular features as standard. Lennar’s Everything’s Included program really sets them apart from other builders in the market. Many times, buyers will walk into a model home and see this beautiful, decked-out space with all the bells and whistles, but there are thousands of dollars in upgrades added to make that model home shine. With their homes, what you see in the model home is what you will get in your home, and it’s all included in the upfront price.