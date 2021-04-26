Zendaya’s yellow dress shines on the Oscar’s red carpet

- On Good Things Utah this morning – The 93rd Oscars took place Sunday night at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center. The ceremony honored achievements in films released in 2020. The Oscars is the closest we’re getting to a traditional ceremony in the 2021 awards season. The entertainment industry’s biggest night of the year took place in Hollywood, as usual, but organizers also established hubs in London and Paris to give proceedings an international flavor – and avoid the anti-climax (and potential technical nightmare) that is the Zoom acceptance speech. It also meant something approaching the customary red carpet, as nominees were greeted at multiple venues, instead of dialing in from hotel suites or, in some cases, living rooms. Several stars opted to actually dress like the trophies they were vying for, with Best Actress contenders Carey Mulligan and Andra Day both wearing gold. Also trending for nominees? Midriff-baring gowns. We have all the show highlights from the big wins to the emotional speeches.
Plus, as you grab that remote to watch the Oscars we have this news for you: of all the germ-infested items in your living room, the TV remote is likely the grossest! Home expert Bailey Carson recommends cleaning it every day but said most forget to clean it at all. You should clean your remote with alcohol or bleach, but don't forget to remove the batteries first. Ali has all the tips you need to get that remote sparkling clean!