SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Yummy and aesthetically pleasing appetizers that will be sure to have the whole neighborhood asking for the recipe! Kianna Williams joined us on the show to give us the secret to healthy and mouth watering dishes. These include a Prosciutto Melon Mozzarella Skewer, Bruschetta Mozzarella Bites and Charcuterie Cups.

Prosciutto Melon Mozzarella Skewer Ingredients:

Cantaloupe

Mozzarella balls

Prosciutto slices

Local honey

Fresh basil leaves

Instructions:

Cut cantaloupe and melon scoop into balls Add skewers along with mozzarella, prosciutto and basil Add to serving dish, drizzle honey and balsamic on each Serve fresh and store cold

Bruschetta Mozzarella Ingredients:

Sourdough bread

Pre-made bruschetta mix

Garlic salt

Fresh basil

mozzarella

Instructions:

Cut bread into slices Add Mruschetta mix on top Add cut mozzarella, basil and salt to taste.

Charcuterie Cup Ingredients:

Cured meats; salami, prosciutto

Cheese; colby, swizz, monterey jack, ect

Fruit; grapes, berries

Bread or crackers

Others; nuts, olives, jams

Instructions:

Add each variety of assortments into individual cups and serve

