SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Yummy and aesthetically pleasing appetizers that will be sure to have the whole neighborhood asking for the recipe! Kianna Williams joined us on the show to give us the secret to healthy and mouth watering dishes. These include a Prosciutto Melon Mozzarella Skewer, Bruschetta Mozzarella Bites and Charcuterie Cups.
Prosciutto Melon Mozzarella Skewer Ingredients:
- Cantaloupe
- Mozzarella balls
- Prosciutto slices
- Local honey
- Fresh basil leaves
Instructions:
- Cut cantaloupe and melon scoop into balls
- Add skewers along with mozzarella, prosciutto and basil
- Add to serving dish, drizzle honey and balsamic on each
- Serve fresh and store cold
Bruschetta Mozzarella Ingredients:
- Sourdough bread
- Pre-made bruschetta mix
- Garlic salt
- Fresh basil
- mozzarella
Instructions:
- Cut bread into slices
- Add Mruschetta mix on top
- Add cut mozzarella, basil and salt to taste.
Charcuterie Cup Ingredients:
- Cured meats; salami, prosciutto
- Cheese; colby, swizz, monterey jack, ect
- Fruit; grapes, berries
- Bread or crackers
- Others; nuts, olives, jams
Instructions:
- Add each variety of assortments into individual cups and serve
Check out her instagram for more recipes!