We were thrilled to have Sun Choi from Yummy’s Korean BBQ join us, demonstrating how to make Spam Musubi.

Choi described Spam Musubi as a Spam sandwich using rice instead of bread. Watch the video to see Choi’s demonstration!

They are located in West Valley City and Orem, and they have a food truck in St George and Roosevelt. They are available for catering.

For more about Yummy’s Korean BBQ, follow them on IG.