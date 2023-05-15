SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- A yummy shrimp Ceviche stole the show with its luscious flavors and vibrant colors. Austin Buhler, an executive chef at Central Valley Cafe, joined us on the show today and presented a step by step recipe for shrimp ceviche.

Ingredients:

20 oz- 16/20 shrimp, peeled, deveined & tails removed

⅓ cup- fresh lime juice

⅓ cup- fresh lemon juice

1 cup- diced Roma tomatoes

¾ cup- red onion-chopped

½ cup- cilantro- chopped

1 cup- cucumber, peeled & diced

1 medium avocado, diced

Medium jalapeno, diced

Salt and Pepper

Chips and Toastadas to serve

Instructions:

1. Chop the shrimp into small pieces, no larger than ½ an inch in size

2. In a non-reactive bowl (plastic or stainless steel), combine the shrimp, juices, onion,

tomato, cilantro, & jalapeno. Season with salt & pepper to taste.

3. Cover the container & place into the fridge for 3 to 4 hours. Add in the avocado &

cucumber.

4. Served with chips or tostadas.

Ceviche is a method where the acids from the juices will cook the shrimp. You will see it go

from the gray color of raw shrimp to the white-cooked color over time. The acid does the same

thing to the proteins that heat does. If you aren’t comfortable with the “raw” method, you can

poach the shrimp first to cook them before marinating them in the rest of the ingredients.

For more recipes check out his instagram