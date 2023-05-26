SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Memorial Day is right around the corner and we have the perfect recipes to bring to the barbeque! Aida Woodward joined us on the show today to talk about all things salsa, dressing and salads. Woodward introduced us to two recipes including a Southwestern Rice and Bean Salad as well as a Southwestern Dressing. To find out the secret ingredients to the salad, watch the video above. As for the Southwestern dressing, ingredients can be found below.

¼ cup tahini

¼ cup water

½ line, juiced

½ tsp. Onion powder

½ tsp. Ground cumin

1 tsp. Chili powder

Instructions: Whisk ingredients in a medium bowl and thin with additional water if desired. Adjust seasonings to your taste.

All recipes can be found in Woodward’s new book and for more recipes/cooking tips/tricks, you can visit her website.