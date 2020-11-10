Yummy corn pudding

Oakley Peterson, blogger at Nothing Down About it joined us this morning to share a beautiful message of learning to roll with the "unexpecteds" in parenthood. We can learn to not only accept the unexpected, but to celebrate it.

When her son was given an unexpected downs syndrome diagnosis, Oakley tells us she went through a mourning process to accept, and had to navigate what she thought her life was going to look like. In the process, she learned she'd been wrong about a lot and it wasn't as different as she thought it would be.