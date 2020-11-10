Lindy Davies shared not one, but two tasty recipes with us this morning! Hour one brought us a yummy corn pudding. Follow the steps below, and follow Lindy on IG at @lindy_davies
Ingredients:
•1 pkg of Jiffy corn muffin mix
•3/4 cup of melted butter
•2 cans of whole kernel corn, drained
•1 can of cream style corn
•1 cup of sour cream
•2 eggs
Directions: Preheat oven to 375. Pour corn and melted butter into a greased casserole dish. Blend in sour cream. In separate bowl, beat eggs and stir into casserole. Add muffin mix. Blend thoroughly. Bake for 35-40 minutes.
Enjoy!!