You’ve seen photo booths before, but how about a photo bus?

Gus the Photo Bus is a traveling photo booth bus company. They offer not only the highest quality photo booth technology but are also the only VW bus in Utah that will customize based on the needs of their customer events. From making sure your photo strips are customized, customized screens, to any special requests, they are here to work with you to ensure your wedding or event is the party of the year! They want to make you look good to your guests…the iconic Instagram photos you’ll get won’t hurt either.

Gus the Photo Bus mainly specializes in weddings, but they have done corporate events, family reunions, birthday parties, baby showers, and even have been a part of a proposal.

When you book with The VW Photo Bus/Gus The Photo Bus you get on-site attendants, customized photo strips, a large variety of different props to choose from, and unlimited prints for your guests. The event host will also get a flash drive with all the digital copies from their event.

They serve all of Utah. Most events are from Logan to Provo. They are based out of Weber county.

Everyone loves these old buses. Every event they go to someone has a story. Not only do people get happy when they see them, but they are also getting a great experience with the photo booth itself.

They have two VW Transporter Buses (1972 Stella and 1977 Gus) that have been converted into fully functional photo booths. They have top-quality DSLR Cameras. On-board printing that prints out photo strips seconds after the session is complete.

