With the holidays coming up it’s time for a deep clean so your house is all clean for Christmas. There is no better way to do it than to have a cleaning crew come and help you do it. We were joined by Morgan Nadauld who owns a cleaning company with the goal of providing efficient, detailed home cleaning at an affordable price. There are so many people out there who would benefit from having their house cleaned such as overworked moms, the elderly, etc. They like to say, “a clean home is a happy home”. This is especially true with all the events coming up and a lot of people would benefit from having their house cleaned also because of the stress of the holidays. For more info on having their company clean your house check out their social media or email them directly.

One of the products they use to clean your house is called “The pink stuff” It’s a putty cleaner that you can use on any surface. If you want this product check out their website.

For 20% off mention GTU when booking an appointment

Website: https://www.cleanhomesutah.com/

Instagram: @CleanHomesUtah

Facebook: @CleanHomesUtah