SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( Good Things Utah) – Step into the new year with style at Outlets at Traverse Mountain’s!

Show your holiday and New Year’s party fashion. From the casual elegance of LOFT for a family gathering to the head-turning glam of H&M and Famous Footwear for a memorable New Year’s occasion. Elevate your look with COACH and Michael Kors options for work events or special occasions. Ann Taylor brings sophistication with pearl details, offering comfort and style at outlet prices.

For the little ones, JCrew provides adorable holiday dresses. Explore Coach’s Holiday Collection and Michael Kors‘ giftable sets. Bring the whole family to experience magical displays at Outlets at Traverse Mountain, and don’t forget to a tree Holy Grounds Gourmet Coffee and a VIP Lounge Pass – making your shopping experience as delightful as your New Year’s resolutions!

Hurry in for the best holiday savings—Outlets at Traverse Mountain is where style meets savings this festive season! Happy holidays and happy shopping!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Outlets at Traverse Mountain