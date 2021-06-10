Your next adorable chihuahua best friend

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!



Tito is a special little guy who is looking for a home with people who can be patient with him and who have another dog. He’s a three-year-old Chihuahua mix who has been in a foster home for three months. He was a very shy and scared dog when he came to Best Friends, but has made great progress in being social with people. Tito does great with dogs, cats, and kids and would do best in a home with another dog to help build his confidence.

He, like most dogs, is treat motivated and will let you pet him for a delicious doggy treat. Tito will most likely take 2-3 months to adjust to a new home. Because Tito is a vocal and shy dog and will most likely bark at company when they first arrive but can easily be redirected to stop barking with a treat. Most importantly though, Tito loves children of all ages, is potty trained, and does great in fenced yards.



Tito does need some additional training on working with a leash but with consistency and discipline will be walking comfortably on a leash in no time. Tito is an amazing dog and once he finds his person and dog sibling, he will be a great addition to the family.

If you are interested in meeting Tito and potentially taking him home please email Best Friends

If anyone would like to help, they are welcome to drop off food at their Center in Sugar House, or order online and have it sent there directly, to 2005 S. 1100 E. SLC 84106

Best Friends Animal Society is still in need of more kitten foster homes, if anyone is interested in fostering kittens please visit utah.bestfriends.org, and click on “get involved” and choose “foster” for more information. We’re grateful for everyone who fosters, and it’s fun for the foster families!

Best Friends Animal Society

Lifesaving Center in Sugar House

Closed for now, please email:

utahadoptions@bestfriends.org

Visit their website for more information.

Best Friends thanks to everyone who fosters pets!

Visit Best Friends Animal Society online bestfriends.org, and FB.