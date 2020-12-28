Your favorite foods with a little friendly competition

Bring on the sweets and the all of the grub! On Monday’s GTU, Kristy Stoner of Taste Off right here in Utah stopped by to chat about how locals can vote on some of their favorite foods and restaurants in the community. So of these establishments are right in your neighborhood and you may have never known they were there.

Stoner says Utah Taste Off’s tag line is “Discovering your local favorites”. She tells us it was created to help the public discover and try new brands and foods they have either never heard of or have tried previously.  

It’s a really creative way to bring together multiple foods and try them at the same time to really determine your favorites, in a fun, competitive way.

Take a look at their previous kits and future kits to not only educate the public, but to show how much Utah has to offer!

Find Utah Taste off on Instagram, and utahtasteoff.com

