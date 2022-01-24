You’ll have a hard time eating anything other than dessert at this on-mountain bar and grill

(Good Things Utah) – When you visit Eagle Point Mountain Resort you’ll be spoiled for affordable and filling food options.

You can enjoy slopeside dining in the rustic Eagle Point Mountain Resort Canyonside Lodge. With ample seating even during peak season, Canyonside Bar & Grill brings you mouth-watering burgers, pasta dishes, pizza, seafood, salads, appetizers galore, and desserts you won’t be able to resist.

With creations from Executive Chef Jimmie McDowell inspired by “the fresh clean air of Eagle Point”, enjoy conservative homestyle cooking in an elegant setting or within the bar area with local beers on tap and a full menu of spirits and wine available.

Serving morning breakfast, lunch, and evening dinner from 8:30 AM-9 PM, Canyonside Bar & Grill is always open for your post-ski or snowboard needs.

Fans of Eagle Point say being on the mountain makes you feel like you own a private resort. Or, as Eagle Point puts it, “your second home.” Enjoy yourself on Utah’s third-highest mountain range, where the nearly 12,000-foot Mount Holly towers over the pine, fir, spruce, aspen, and oak that line the trails of Eagle Point. The view from the top is as unforgettable as the ride down and the food is warming, delicious, and best of all, accessible!

Visit Eagle Point Mountian Resort to learn more.

This story contains sponsored content.