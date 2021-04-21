You’ll forget you’re dieting with these tasty keto recipes!

Kiana of Keto Ki is back in the kitchen to whip up two different recipes! Find Kiana on IG: @keto_ki online kuliawear.com and Clubhouse: Kiana Williams.
(INSERT NAME OF DISH)
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella
- 1 cup almond flour
- 2 Eggs
- 3 Tbsp baking powder
- 1 Tbsp xanthan gum
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350.
- In a medium bowl mix together mozzarella & eggs.
- Microwave 1 minute.
- Add in almond flour, baking powder & anthem gum.
- Mix evenly until dough consistency.
- Flatten on parchment paper.
- Get your hands slightly wet to prevent dough from sticking.
- Poke holes with fork & place in the oven for 12 minutes.
Versante Inspired Bruschetta
Ingredients:
- 4 slices Franz Keto Bread
- 4 Tbsp Chef Shammy garlic butter
- 1 1/2-2 cups red & yellow tomato medley
- 1 Tbsp oil
- 12 oz Artichoke hearts
- 2 Tbsp Ricotta
- 1/3 cup Chives
- 1/2 cup fresh basil
- 2 Tbsp Balsamic vinaigrette
- 2 Tbsp “Skinny Girl” dressing
- Garlic salt
Directions:
- In a large skillet set heat on medium.
- Slice tomatoes in half; add oil, tomatoes & 2 tbsp ricotta to the pan. Cook for 3 minutes. stir occasionally.
- Cut up artichokes and add to the pan. Cook for 1 minute.
- Mince up chives & fresh basil & add to the pan. Stir occasionally. Add garlic salt optional.
- Set dish aside to cool & preheat oven broil on high.
- Butter each slice of bread & place it on a baking sheet.
- Broil first side 2 minutes, flip & broil the other side 1 minute until browned.
- Remove from oven, cut each slice in half.
- In a small serving dish mix together balsamic vinaigrette & dressing.
- Add 1/3 cup mixture on top of toast & glaze with vinaigrette & garlic salt.