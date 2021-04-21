You’ll forget you’re dieting with these tasty keto recipes!

Kiana of Keto Ki is back in the kitchen to whip up two different recipes! Find Kiana on IG: @keto_ki online kuliawear.com and Clubhouse: Kiana Williams.

Ingredients:

  • 2 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella 
  • 1 cup almond flour 
  • 2 Eggs 
  • 3 Tbsp baking powder
  • 1 Tbsp xanthan gum

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350.
  2. In a medium bowl mix together mozzarella & eggs.
  3. Microwave 1 minute. 
  4. Add in almond flour, baking powder & anthem gum.
  5. Mix evenly until dough consistency.
  6. Flatten on parchment paper.
  7. Get your hands slightly wet to prevent dough from sticking. 
  8. Poke holes with fork & place in the oven for 12 minutes.

Versante Inspired Bruschetta 

Ingredients:

  • 4 slices Franz Keto Bread 
  • 4 Tbsp Chef Shammy garlic butter 
  • 1 1/2-2 cups red & yellow tomato medley
  • 1 Tbsp oil
  • 12 oz Artichoke hearts 
  • 2 Tbsp Ricotta 
  • 1/3 cup Chives 
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil 
  • 2 Tbsp Balsamic vinaigrette 
  • 2 Tbsp “Skinny Girl” dressing 
  • Garlic salt 

Directions:

  1. In a large skillet set heat on medium.
  2. Slice tomatoes in half; add oil, tomatoes & 2 tbsp ricotta to the pan.  Cook for 3 minutes. stir occasionally.
  3. Cut up artichokes and add to the pan. Cook for 1 minute. 
  4. Mince up chives & fresh basil & add to the pan. Stir occasionally.  Add garlic salt optional.
  5. Set dish aside to cool & preheat oven broil on high. 
  6. Butter each slice of bread & place it on a baking sheet. 
  7. Broil first side 2 minutes, flip & broil the other side 1 minute until browned. 
  8. Remove from oven, cut each slice in half. 
  9. In a small serving dish mix together balsamic vinaigrette & dressing. 
  10. Add 1/3 cup mixture on top of toast & glaze with vinaigrette & garlic salt.  

