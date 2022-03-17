- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Happy St. Patrick’s Day! The holiday in America may be seen as some as a pot of gold on the calendar – a chance to don green while swigging jade beer and searching for an ounce of Irish ancestry with the same tenacity as you would a four-leaf clover. But as the experts tell it, the day that originated in America is a prideful one for Irish and Irish Americans, one where their heritage is celebrated. Deena tells us how the holiday got started and why we all put on green!
- Plus, Ireland is better known for its fresh produce, seafood, and delicious breads. Of course, there are plenty of meat and potatoes recipes, too. So you might be surprised to learn that these traditional Irish foods offer something completely unexpected. Beef Stew: This rich and hearty stew is stick-to-your-bones good. It’s traditionally made with mutton but is now often found in Ireland using lamb or beef. Ree Drummond’s beef version includes rustic root vegetables, like potatoes and carrots often found in Irish cuisine. Irish Soda Bread: This traditional yeast-free bread is often made around St. Patrick’s Day in the United States, but in Ireland, soda bread is made throughout the year. Every family has their own variation; this recipe calls for golden raisins and dried cranberries. According to ancient folklore, the bread is traditionally scored with an X to ward off evil (but it also helps the bread rise). Irish Coffee: A warm, boozy coffee drink is just what you need on a cold March day. This cup of joe is spiked with two kinds of Irish liquor: whiskey and Bailey’s. Serve it up with a slice of soda bread for a classic Irish treat.
- And we are telling you where you can get free food and drinks locally on this fun and festive holiday. But The Rock won’t need it! He’s apparently got breakfast completely covered according to social media. The movie star posted a photo of his mammoth Sunday breakfast on Instagram. “Had to share this 6am Sunday morning Hawaiian sunrise with ya,” he began the caption. “Power + energy breakfast before training.” Johnson then outlined the food he was about to enjoy, which included a sirloin steak with egg whites, oatmeal with papaya, five slices of English muffins with peanut butter and jelly, and a ZOA energy drink “Training legs (have mercy) this morning so I need the extra carbs, fats & a little sugar to optimize my workout,” he continued. You have the see the pictures of this gigantic meal!
- Hope you join us this morning for a fun holiday edition of GTU Hour 2.
You won’t believe what The Rock eats for breakfast
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter