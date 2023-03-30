- Is your car a mess after all of this winter weather? Sagen Fredrickson and Josh Bain from Shine Detail Pros are joining us this morning to show us how they can make your vehicle sparkle and they come straight to you, where ever you need them! Sagen says first it’s important to frequently get that road salt off of your paint. A good wash every few weeks will do the trick. Now we turn to those carpets and floor mats. Josh says all of the dirt and grime from the outside tends to stick to those mats inside. He first used a vacuum to pick up the big pieces and then a brush to clear out all of the lint and hair left behind. Next in the process is a hot steam, cleaning spray and then back to the vacuum. The difference is night and day!
- The mission at Shine Detail Pros is to provide a seamless experience from start to finish. Using a subscription based model, they take the remembering out of getting your car detailed and come to you when you need it. Studies show that certain areas inside your car can even be dirtier than public toilet seats – yuck! So both guests recommend to clean your car often to get rid of germs and even improve your mental health.
- They are now offering viewers 15% off with the code: ShineGTU4 Visit www.shinedetailpros.com for more information.
You won’t believe the difference a good detailing can make on your floor mats
by: Nicea DeGering
