- On Good Things Utah this morning – Although not a visible part of an outfit, a bra helps smooth out your look while also supporting your skin and tissue in a way that can prevent back problems. You’d think that such an important undergarment would be treated with reverence, but most of us just whip it onto a chair across the room at the end of the day, rarely thinking about how often we’re washing it. Given the importance of bras, we thought we’d ask the experts about how often we’re supposed to wash them — and we’re a little shook.
- It’s important to understand why wearers should clean their bras every so often, whether they’re visibly dirty or not. Let’s start with the obvious: The risks of wearing a dirty bra include bacteria possibly rubbing on your skin and causing an infection, according to Dr. Leah Ansell, a board-certified dermatologist in New York.
- “Yeast infections are common under the breast and are caused by a yeast called Candida,” she said. “Yeast likes dark, moist places. That’s why they’re common in that area. They can be exacerbated by bra-wearing if not washed properly.” A good cleansing will also clear the bra of debris, “like dead skin that naturally exfoliates, dirt, and sweat,” Ansell added.
- Laura Burke, an intimate apparel stylist and certified bra fit expert at Fit by Burke in New York, said the natural heat that a body gives off actually alters the shape of a bra. “Washing it will help it get back to its natural shape,” she said. “The heat of our body impacts the fabric. That’s why we need to allow our bras to rest in between wears, to come back to its shape and continue to support you best.”
- She added that “in terms of ‘regular’ bras, I worry about exposed metal,” specifically calling out underwire products. “When that cloth covering the metal wears out and the metal becomes exposed, even if not completely visible, it can cause allergies,” Burke said. “Exposed metals from bras can, in fact, cause irritating contact dermatitis or allergic contact dermatitis.”
- Interestingly, overwashing bras can also damage them, which leads to the question … “Bras can be worn three to four times before being washed,” Burke said. “But it depends on the type of bra. Sports bras, for example, can be washed after every wear.” Lingerie designer Nichole de Carle echoed those sentiments. “I tend to hand-wash my bras at least once a week. But my functional sports bras will be washed after every sweaty session,” she said. “They do need to be washed more regularly when I’m more active.” Ansell agreed that each type of undergarment should be treated differently. “A sports bra is tight and fitted, and I think it is more likely to contribute to the inflammation of the skin under the breast since you’re sweating,” she said. “If you’re not washing it after exercising, bacteria can get into your skin.”
- Everyday lingerie pieces, said the dermatologist, can be washed about once a week. “But if you commute or take a bike, exercise, or walk a lot, I would be cleaning it more frequently,” she noted. We hope you tune for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU!
by: Nicea DeGering
