- Everyone has heard of the famous reindeer Rudolph, but have you met Holly and Tinsel? These two adorable reindeer arrived in our ABC4 backyard with owners of Utah Reindeer Jeff and Emily Mabey this morning. They don’t reside in the North Pole, but they do live right here in Utah in a herd of eight! There are five females and three males in the Utah herd.
- One of the most popular myths that the married couple wants to debunk is that male reindeer flew Santa’s sleigh. Emily says the males actually lose their antlers at the end of November or beginning of December, the females keep their antlers through the spring. Which means those reindeer helping Santa every single year are most likely female! Let’s talk about their antlers for just a minute – they aren’t light. They fall off every year but weigh in at about eight pounds per side. The females will typically live 12-16 years and males live 6-9 years. But when they are at the North Pole, of course, they magically live forever! Reindeer eat a pellet food diet and their favorite treat the couple says is a bite of willow.
- There aren’t many people who own reindeer, but for Jeff and Emily it’s a passion project. They say the animals are “part of the family. They require a lot of work and a lot of love.” Utah Reindeer also loves to give back to the community. They love to spread cheer with the animals and one of their favorite places to visit is Primary Children’s Hospital. The couple says seeing the joy on the kids faces is just magical.
- For more information about Utah Reindeer please visit: www.utahreindeer.com
You know Dasher and Dancer, but we are introducing you to reindeer Tinsel and Holly
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now