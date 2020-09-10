You knew it was coming…the ‘Karen’ Halloween mask is here

Certain table manners don't really need an explanation. Chewing with your mouth closed saves others from catching a glimpse of your half-masticated entrée, and placing a napkin in your lap saves your pants from collecting rogue crumbs. But eating with your elbows on the table seems to be both convenient and comfortable. So why is it so frowned upon? Originally, it served as a tacit way to prove you were a non-threatening dinner guest.

"Table manners prevented us from leaving our space and starting a fight. It was important that people saw you as considerate or trying hard," Margaret Visser, author of The Rituals of Dinner: The Origins, Evolution, Eccentricities, and Meaning of Table Manners, told Reader's Digest. "People got scared when you started having bad manners. They realized the taboo was not functioning and you didn't know what this person was going to do next."