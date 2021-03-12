You have to see what Surae has in her mini fridge

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – We are all laughing at what Surae puts in the mini fridge that is sitting at her desk. The hot 2020 Christmas gift is supposed to keep beauty products like eye creams, serums and toners blissfully cool. But instead we found some very interesting items in there – you have to tune in to find out what she keeps stocked!
- Plus, do you love new lip products? Then you will love this two-step lip tint system Wonderskin calls the Peel & Reveal that helps you achieve a long-lasting, ultra-pigmented color. The little bottle of magic is like your favorite lipstick and lip stain had a baby! Surae shows us how it works.
- And it’s been almost exactly a year since Broadway went dark due to the coronavirus pandemic – but now there’s light on the horizon of the Great White Way. Broadway insiders are finally looking toward reopening after months of delayed optimism. But it will still be a while before you can see shows again, says Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. St. Martin says that productions are expected to hit stages with audiences and all by the fall. This comes after some had hoped for a reopening early this year. She expects that some of Broadway’s long-running favorites will be the first to reopen, like “The Lion King,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Wicked” because the cast of those shows “have muscle memory,” she says.
- And finally, what’s in a name? Your name can say a lot, and it’s often the first thing people learn about you-but did you ever think it could predict how attractive you are? A recent survey looked at which names are most common among models, and therefore the most objectively attractive, and found that a handful of things stood out. While there are some iconic models whose names we can’t forget, like Naomi, Adriana, Tyra, Iman, and Tyson, there are other names that come up far more frequently in the industry. We have the list! Hope you tune in for the second hour of GTU Hour 2.