BOUNTIFUL, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – With so many hateful things in the world today, taking the time to spread kind words and positivity is important to try and stop hate. One way Nicole LaRue is doing this is by taking people’s bitter words and turning them into art.

Nicole takes any form of hateful speech or writing, like books, legislature, or even Instagram posts, and recycles these pieces into her own art that strives to spread a more loving message and shame those who are trying to spread racism and misogyny. Some of the art she creates is blackout poetry, small sculptures, collages, and more.

Her art is designed to show others that uncomfortable and terrible things can be turned into something beautiful, and she began creating this art last year when she was part of the Latter Gay Stories Gala.

You can see more of her works this Friday the 13th at The Gallery Show opening reception from 6pm to 8pm at the Bountiful Davis Art Center. You can see more of Nicole LaRue’s work on her Instagram page and her website at www.smallmadegoods.com