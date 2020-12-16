You can now take a COVID-19 test from home

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – It’s a new and exciting option for COVID-19 testing. The FDA just authorized a home test for over-the-counter use and it only takes minutes to find out the results! Surae tells us how it works.
- Plus, does your dog know or recognize your voice or face over the phone? (we’ve all tried it!) A veterinarian weighs in and his answer might surprise all the pet owners out there.
- And feeling guilty about that glass of wine? A new study says indulging now and then is actually good for your mental health. Reagan tells us the study also includes your favorite cheese!
- And just a friendly reminder, head over to abc4.com/contests to enter to win tickets to Luminaria. The winner will be announced on the show Friday.
- At the end of the show, are you hungry? McDonald’s is giving away free food! It’s all holiday themed and there is a different item that’s free each day. Surae tells us what you can score in the drive-thru or inside each location over the next several days. Hope you join us for a Wednesday edition of GTU!