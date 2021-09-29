You can now shop HomeGoods online and how to live a more authentic life

ROCKPORT, Utah (ABC4) - This year's extreme drought conditions have brought all kinds of hidden items back to the surface in Utah.

In Southern Utah, water levels at Lake Powell have dipped so low that images and videos of shipwrecks, once unseen below the water for years, have been scattered throughout social media during the summer boating recreation period. Last month, a vehicle containing the body of a deceased person was also found and pulled from the water. Authorities stated at the time they believed the vehicle had been there, undetected for over a year.