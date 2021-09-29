You can now shop HomeGoods online and how to live a more authentic life

- On GTU Hour 2 – Actress Lori Loughlin to make TV return one year after leaving prison. Loughlin, who was released from prison last December, will appear in the series “When Hope Calls,” a spin-off of the Hallmark Channel drama “When Calls the Heart,” ABC News has confirmed. The actress starred in “When Calls the Heart” for six seasons. Lori Loughlin released from prison after nearly 2 months. In the second season of “When Hope Calls,” Loughlin will reprise her role as Abigail Stanton, a widow and cafe owner who becomes a small-town mayor in Canada circa 1910.
- Plus, Oscar Wilde once said, “Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.” Wilde made it sound so simple, but living with authenticity is a real challenge. To live authentically, you must own your actions and ensure that they align with your beliefs and needs. This can be a difficult thing to maintain when external forces pressure you to do something you’re not comfortable with or to be someone you’re not. Most people have experienced the discomfort that comes with failing to behave authentically. Researchers from Harvard, Columbia, and Northwestern joined forces to measure this phenomenon scientifically. They found that when people failed to behave authentically, they experienced a heightened state of discomfort that’s usually associated with immorality. So how do you live a more authentic life? Tune in for tips.
- And it sounds so simple, why is it so tough? New research out of the University of Kent and University of Reading in the United Kingdom has come to a fairly obvious conclusion: regularly exercising and consuming high amounts of fruits and vegetables can make you happier. The study confirms positive causation between lifestyle and life satisfaction. A press release in ScienceDaily about the research states that it’s “the first of its kind to unravel the causation of how happiness, the consumption of fruit and vegetables and exercising are related, rather than generalizing a correlation.”
- Finally, this is not a drill: you can now shop at HomeGoods from the comfort of your own home! Yep, that’s right, everyone’s favorite home decor store has officially launched its own online store. Beginning Tuesday, you can browse right from your browser and take a gander at the extensive collection of home decor and fun odds and ends that make HomeGoods, well, HomeGoods.
- In our GTU Parenting Moment – The Bush family just got a little bigger! Barbara Bush, Jenna Bush Hager’s twin sister, and her husband, Craig Coyne, welcomed a baby girl named Cora Georgia on Sept. 27, 2021. “With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter,” former President George W. Bush said in a statement. “Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful.”
- And did she Google that beautiful baby name? A lot of new parents do. We have the top trending names for 2021. Plus, what you should buy new and what you should borrow when it comes to baby items. (Here’s a hint: save money on that crib!)
- At the end of the show – It’s all about the yum! Pop-Tarts just released a new flavor of its Pop-Tarts Bites, and it’s creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, and “all together ooky.” In honor of The Addams Family 2, Pop-Tarts is rolling out Kooky Chocolatey Fudge Pop-Tarts Bites. Each poppable piece is filled with kooky chocolatey fudge flavor and topped with a sweet chocolate frosting, according to a press release. The limited-edition Pop-Tarts Bites come in packs of 20 individual pouches, each featuring glow-in-the-dark bats and characters from the movie, which hits theaters on Friday, October 1. Hope you tune in for this sweet Hot Topic and more this morning on GTU Hour 2.