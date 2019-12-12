You can have gourmet food and award-winning whiskey at this Park City hotspot

The Park City Area Restaurant Association is at High West Distillery for Park City Plated. The program features a different Park City restaurant each month, offering special menu items for an incredible value to welcome new and returning guests to try their innovative menu creations.

High West Distillery welcomes whiskey lovers to enjoy their first prix-fixe evening of the winter season December 20th at Nelson Cottage as part of the Park City Area Restaurant Association Park City Plated series. Served in a communal setting, a new prix-fixe menu is created weekly by High West’s culinary team featuring the best of what Utah has to offer with optional whiskey pairings to complement each course. The coursed dinner is $85 per guest with optional whiskey pairings priced at $40-$65 per guest.

Utah’s first legal distillery since 1870 and world’s only ski-in gastro-distillery, High West’s passion is crafting delicious and distinctive whiskeys and helping people appreciate whiskey all in the context of our home, the American West. High West offers an outstanding collection of highly rated whiskeys in finer liquor stores, bars, and restaurants in 49 states throughout the U.S. and internationally.

Wednesday through Sunday evenings through the winter season beginning Friday, December 20 // Two seating’s at 5:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. The Nelson Cottage by High West // 651 Park Avenue, Park City, UT.

To find out more about Park City Plated or to make make a reservation visit Park City Plated.

This story contains sponsored content