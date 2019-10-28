You can get a free flu shot and have fun doing it

Intermountain Riverton Hospital is celebrating its 10th anniversary and a decade of service to the southwest Salt Lake Valley community on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 am to noon, with free – and healthy – activities for the entire family.

There will be lots of free kid and family-friendly activities, including: face painting, a healthy breakfast for the whole family, family photo opportunities, an interactive operating room where kids can gown up and try safe surgical instruments. Fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances will also be on display.

Intermountain Riverton Hospital will also give out free children’s bike helmets and free bottles of NarcX, an opioid disposal solution on a first come – on a first-come, first served basis.

Free health screenings include:

Cholesterol screening blood draw (lipid panel) – Do not have any food for 12 hours before the screening. Drinking water and taking medications is ok. Behavior health screening (paper-based)

Blood pressures

Body fat compositions

Diabetes screening (paper-based)

Flu shots

“Our annual health fair has become a family tradition for so many people in the community,” said Todd Neubert, Intermountain Riverton Hospital administrator. “We’re very honored to have had to serve the healthcare needs of community for the past decade.”

The hospital will also offer a convenient drive-thru flu shot. Only Medicare, Medicaid, and SelectHealth insurance will be accepted at the drive-thru clinic. Cost is $39 for self-pay. Only cash or checks will be accepted at the drive-thru clinic.

Flu shots for people with other types of insurance, or for those who want to use a credit card, will be given in the pharmacy inside the hospital.

Only about 40 percent of adults in Utah received flu vaccinations in 2017 – and during the 2018-19 flu season, more than 1,700 people in Utah were hospitalized for the flu, according to public health officials.

Many people have the misconception that flu shots are just for older people, but flu shots are recommended for young healthy people, including children and babies more than six months old,” said Intermountain Southridge Clinic outpatient pharmacy manager, Heather Hansen, RPh, CDE. “If more people get vaccinated, the flu is less likely to spread to those who are most vulnerable like young children, pregnant women, older adults and those with chronic health conditions,”

“Many parents get their baby or child the immunizations required for day care or school in the summer, but don’t go back to their doctor for an annual flu shot in the fall,” says Shellie Ring, MD, a pediatrician at Intermountain Southridge Clinic at Riverton Hospital. “Not getting a flu shot for your child can have serious consequences.”

Riverton Hospital is located at 3741 W. 12600 South in Riverton, UT. See the Riverton Hospital website for more information.

