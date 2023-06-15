SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Sherralynn Arnold, Mompreneur, and Amazon best-selling author joined our hosts to tell us about her book “The Lines We Draw”.

Arnold wants to give women hope that they can achieve anything they are willing to work for. She openly shares the many struggles she has been through to show her readers that they are not alone in their struggles.

Two years ago, Arnold was at her lowest point. She felt as if she was overweight, and it was causing health issues and her business to struggle. She has always been good about setting healthy boundaries regarding her relationships, so she decided it was time to apply those same principles to her relationship with food.

Arnold and her daughter both decided to create this new relationship with food, and both lost over 50 pounds. This was just the beginning of success for Arnold. She continued to write a second book that will be published this summer, she started a company with her daughter and found her passion for traveling, planning fantastic trips and bringing people along with her. Arnold is hosting an upcoming retreat in France. They are taking applications on their website.