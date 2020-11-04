YogaSix has two new locations

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Beth Easton of YogaSix shared her expertise of how to power through the holidays, and stick to our fitness plan. She walks us through it all, from mindset, to how to physically prep for your yoga workout. Then, Beth leads Reagan through a series of yoga exercises,.

We loved watching and learning from Beth this morning, and we’ll definitely be taking her tips for how to help that large Thanksgiving dinner meal digest! To work out with Beth, hop online to learn more about the awesome YogaSix at and on facebook here. With two new locations, Cottonwood Heights and the soon-to-be-open Sugarhouse location, there’s one near you!