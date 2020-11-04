YogaSix has two new locations

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Beth Easton of YogaSix shared her expertise of how to power through the holidays, and stick to our fitness plan. She walks us through it all, from mindset, to how to physically prep for your yoga workout. Then, Beth leads Reagan through a series of yoga exercises,.

We loved watching and learning from Beth this morning, and we’ll definitely be taking her tips for how to help that large Thanksgiving dinner meal digest! To work out with Beth, hop online to learn more about the awesome YogaSix at and on facebook here. With two new locations, Cottonwood Heights and the soon-to-be-open Sugarhouse location, there’s one near you!

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics

Good Things Utah Sponsors