Summer is coming to a close, and the kids are going back to school. It can be both an exciting and stressful time for parents, teachers, and students.

Yoga instructor, Prezley Potter, joined us in today’s Fitness Friday segment with some stretches and breathing techniques that can help release some of the tension.

The Low Lunge Pose is great for teachers and students who spend a lot of their day sitting in a chair and parents driving all day. This pose stretches out the hip flexors and deepens your range of motion. Sitting with your legs up a wall helps create blood flow, reduces stress, and helps you wind down to prepare for bed. It is a great pose to do for 10-15 minutes before going to bed. Alternate Nostril Breathing helps with anxiety. It is done by plugging one nostril while inhaling, then switching, and exhaling out the other nostril. Continue to do this breathing exercise 5+ times. It creates a circulation of the breath, slows down your heart rate, and gives you something to focus your attention on. It is great for kids to do before a test, for parents that need a moment in the car, or teachers who need a break.

These poses and breathing exercises will help you cruise through your first few weeks of school. For more yoga tips, follow Prezley on social media and attend a yoga class at Lift at Station Park Sundays at 9:30 AM.

Instagram & Tiktok: @prezleypotter

