SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Kate Davis and Brittany Prill are instructors at Arrichion Hot Yoga + Circuit Training. They joined us on the show along with Karen Granato to demo a few yoga poses that can be done at any age.

Warrior 2 is great for hip mobility and joints and helps build strength.

The Tree Pose is a balancing pose to help prevent falling and injury. As you age you are more prone to falls. This pose builds strength in your ankles, calf and core muscles.

Cat/Cow is important in learning to round and arch the spine. As you age you lose muscles in your abdominal area and back and start to round/hunch over. This pose will help build strength back without being too strenuous.

