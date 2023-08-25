Yolanda Rothfuss is a U.S. Veteran, Red Cross Volunteer, and Yoga Instructor who shared the message today that the American Red Cross Service is providing a free yoga and meditation class series to local service members of the Armed Forces team and their families.

Yoga helps manage the unique stressors and challenges of military life, Yolanda says, as she prepares to lead the course. Yoga and Meditation are proven tools to help people manage stress, lower heart rates, and improve physical health.

Classes take place September 1st and 15th, October 6th and 20th at the South Jordan VA Clinic

Interested service members and their families should register before the classes to reserve their spot as class size is limited. Email darlene.spencer@redcross.org or simply message any of the social media channels @redcrossutah