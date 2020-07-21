Yo Ring it up with Brody Korth, 17 year old inventor

Raise your hand if you’re looking for any activities to cure your boredom these days! Well, we might have found just the thing, the Yo Ring! Seventeen year old high school graduate Brody Korth is the inventor, working hard on the product since 2018. The Yo Ring can be played with a group, a duo, or even solo.



He said the goal was to get kids off the screen and into interacting with their family and friends. It’s light, foamy, and can easily been carried in a pocket to play anywhere! Parents have loved this during COVID. It comes in different colors, it’s great for any age, and you’ll have a blast getting creative with games and tick shots.



Get your own at yoring.com and on instagram at @yoringitup