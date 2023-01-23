SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – By blending her family heritage with educational lessons, Brianna Koucos Midgley creates the perfect heartwarming children’s books that help teach your kids new things in a fun and light-hearted way.

Yiayia’s Kitchen are the children’s books Brianna writes, and the inspiration for Brianna’s books came from her experiences with her grandmother, Yiayia, who passed away over 20 years ago. She started writing these experiences down to process her grief, and realized these stories were something that other people could relate to, and turned these stories into children’s books.

The books Brianna writes not only provide important lessons for children, but also incorporate her Greek family heritage into her stories. Each book features the girl making a different recipe, and during the making of the recipe something happens where the girl learns a new life lesson that will help guide her in the future.

The books Brianna has currently written feature lessons of honesty, patience, family traditions, and more, and each one of her stories pays tribute to her grandmother and what she taught Brianna. You can find the Yiayia’s Kitchen books at yiayiaskitchenchildrensbooks.com, and can message Brianna on Instagram or Facebook if you search Yiayia’s Kitchen Children’s books.