Yep, that’s a really tall Amazon skeleton

- On Good Things Utah this morning – You’ve probably seen the 12 foot skeleton on Amazon, but have you seen it in person? Our GTU viewer Sabrina has it all set up in front of her house and sent us the spooky tall pictures!
- Plus, for years now, folks have been repurposing ketchup as a fake blood substitute for Halloween. It’s a schtick that Heinz eventually leaned into with the seasonal debut of “Tomato Blood,” the brand’s classic tomato ketchup with a spooky package design. Now, the condiment maker is taking things one step further with the launch of its own makeup kit. Officially dubbed the Tomato Blood Costume Kit, Heinz is filling the Halloween-themed box with a makeup palette, sponge, dropper, makeup brush set, rhinestone sheet, tattoo sheet, vampire wings, spooky eyelashes, and, of course, a bottle of Tomato Blood for just $19.99 online.
- And jumping ahead to Christmas, shoppers might find pricier fir trees for sale this year as shipping delays and environmental factors continue to impact the industry. Many store shelves are empty due to shipping delays. While there may be some shortages for individual growers, consumers shouldn’t be worried about not being able to get a tree at all this year, according to Tim O’Connor, the executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association. “We continue to say it’s not a shortage,” O’Connor told TODAY. “You think back to the time when you went to a grocery store and there was empty shelves of toilet paper or paper towels, that is a shortage, but we don’t expect anything like that. “There’s not a community in America that’s ever come to my attention where after a week of being open, there’s not a tree left to be bought. That just doesn’t happen.”
- Finally, a new study from SeeLevel HX, a customer service experience company, found that drive-thru wait times jumped by 25 seconds in 2021. The wait times were based off “the total time customers wait for an order from the moment they enter the drive-thru to the moment they get their order,” USA Today reports. To find this data, the study reviewed about 1,500 drive-thru visits from July to August 2021 at fast-food joints including Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s and Dunkin, among others.
