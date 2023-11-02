- On Good Things Utah this morning – Perms are making a comeback in 2023! “Because of the recent trends of people wanting to embrace and enhance their natural hair texture, the perm of 2023 tends to lean towards the ‘my hair but better’ vibe,” explained Sarah Potempa, a celebrity hairstylist and founder of The Beachwaver Co. Depending on the texture and curl or wave pattern of your natural hair, you have options when it comes to the type of perm you want. But first, let’s start with the basics.
- What are the different kinds of perms?
- “With a perm you can maximize different textures, curly to wavy, especially if your hair is naturally straight and flat,” said Yvey Valcin, a master stylist and founder Yvey, a gender-neutral and inclusive salon in Seattle. “A perm is the way to add volume and movement to your hair.” Perms, or permanent hairstyles, are performed in one of two ways: cold perms or digital perms. When getting a cold perm, or traditional perm, hair is typically wrapped around a rod of various sizes to achieve the curl or wave pattern desired. A liquid chemical solution that reacts with the keratin in the hair is applied, and indirect heat is used to set the style. With a digital perm, a cream solution is first placed on the hair, then heated curling rods or some other heated tool are put into the hair to set the style. This type of perm can work well with naturally textured hair.
- “A digital perm is more extreme in the fact that it restructures your whole hair strand using heat,” said Kimberly Gueldner, a New York City-based celebrity hairstylist and founder of Voel Hair Studio. Digital perms were first used in Asia, as cold perms don’t last as long for people with coarse or thick hair types. While traditional perms typically last anywhere from three to six months, digital perms can last six months or up to a year. However, due to the heat, digital perms are not an option for people wanting spiral curls, because the heated rods can’t be placed close enough to the scalp to achieve a spiral.
- So what kind of perm are most people getting in 2023?
- “There are so many perm styles that are on trend right now, spanning from loose, subtle waves, to bouncy, enhanced curls,” Potempa said. From barely-there curls to the tightest ringlets, a knowledgeable hairstylist can help you achieve the hair pattern of your dreams. In general, you’ll be given a cold perm, unless you go to a salon specializing in digital perms. Below are some of the more popular perming styles used now.
- The spiral perm
- Spiral perms are what most people are familiar with, and are likely what the majority of people on TikTok are choosing. It’s achieved by taking sections of hair and wrapping them around a long rod. While the spiral perm was the look of the 1980s, there are some differences when comparing it to today’s trend. “Instead of getting bangs and that huge volume with teasing, the volume is left natural depending on the texture of the hair,” explained Ghanima Abdullah, a Chicago-based hairstylist. “You can get one as tight as you like for complete ringlets, or looser for a more beachy look.” Spiral curls can also enhance your natural hair. “To get a natural-looking perm, the hair is set with rods following the natural wave pattern of the hair,” Potempa said. “This will give your natural wave pattern more definition.” Tune in with us this morning on GTU for more on the most popular perms in 2023!
