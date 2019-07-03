Deena Marie met with Tim Lee, exhibition manager of the Natural History Museum of Utah to take a look at Yellowstone: Invisible Boundaries, the new exhibit.

This stunning exhibit runs through September 15, and focuses on the migration of elk and various wildlife in the Yellowstone Ecosystem.

The three main partners behind the exhibit are scientist Arthur Middleton, photographer Joe Riis, and artist James Prosek. Their work, along with beautiful videography by filmmaker Jenny Nichols, results in a fascinating blend of art meets science.

Rounding out the exhibit are interactive migration maps, original artwork, and much more. While the sophistication of Yellowstone is apparent, children are also captivated by the larger than life photos and up close glimpses of animals we don’t get to see every day.

Visit the Natural History Museum of Utah at 301 Wakara Way in Salt Lake City and online at nhmu.utah.edu/Yellowstone.