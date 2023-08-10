SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you are looking for a good excuse to take your pup out and enjoy a fun night of amazing activities, Yappy Hour is the place to be. It is taking place tonight August 10th at Pioneer Park. Lynze Twede, events manager for Salt Lake City Public Lands, joined us on the show to share all about the event.

Yappy Hour is for four-legged friends and their owners. The goal is to foster a sense of community and provide an enjoyable experience for Salt Lake residents and their furry companions. It serves as a fun-filled gathering where people can relax, socialize, meet other dogs and dog owners, and highlight the diverse offerings and resources available to dog owners. There will be vendors, adoptable dogs, opportunities for microchipping and licensing, and a giant off-leash area for the furry friends to run wild and free.