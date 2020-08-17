Ya Mon bath soaks

Ya Mon prides themselves on their customer service. Owner and creator John Hewitt tells us he and his team go above and beyond to ensure customers are taken care of, and happy with their purchases. So what is Ya Mon? John’s very own recipes!

We’re talking bath bombs, bath soaks, shower bombs, miracle cream, shampoo bars for hair, and more made from fresh ingredients, and all-natural products. The best seller is the shower bomb. For those who don’t always have time for a luxurious bath, a shower bomb offers the same relaxing experience of a bath bomb. Place it in the corner of the shower, and when the water splashes, the aromatherapy bomb admits essential oils. It smells amazing, and steps up your shower game!

The bombs come in easy-to-open packaging, so you save your teeth, and don’t need to search for the scissors. Each comes with a pouch to save for the next bath if you don’t finish it. There are plenty of scents, one for every preference.

Instagram @Yamonsoaks and online at yamonsoaks.com