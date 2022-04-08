Three local women just took the prize on an episode of The Big Bake on Food Network! Making up team “Sweety and Salty” are cake artist Mandy Clifford, sugar artist Emerlie Ann, and artist Jen Vesper.

We chat with all three winners as they tell us how they were challenged to create a four foot tall cake in just five hours. Not only did they nail that assignment, they went above and beyond and made two! The episode aired in Canada last May, but now it’s available to stream in the US.

Find the talented ladies here: Mandy Clifford @mandyscustomcakes Emerlie Ann @emerlieann.mysugarrush Jen Vesper @layersoflovecakes