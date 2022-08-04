- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – First the mustard ice cream, now this? French’s Mustard is obsessed with making other food and drinks taste just like French’s Mustard. There was a controversial ice cream flavor back in 2019, and a beer flavored with the condiment. The brand even released a French’s Ketchup popsicle earlier this year. In honor of National Mustard Day, the company is partnering with New York City-based Dough Doughnuts for yet another wild flavor innovation. This time, it’s a mustard-infused donut. The flavor will hit NYC stores on August 6, as well as online for nationwide shipping. So does it taste good?
- Plus, while there are no foods that can magically shed pounds, if we eat healthy foods and exercise regularly, losing weight should be easier. Look for foods that are low in calories, but also contain lots of fiber and protein. This helps keep us feeling full for longer which means no unnecessary snacking. Here are a few favorites:
- Cucumber
- Crunch on some cucumbers all you want because this food is high in water content and low in calories! Obviously when looking to lose weight we need to limit the amount of calories we’re consuming. However, we still need to eat so it’s important to look for foods that are low in calories and preferably loaded with fiber so that we feel full.
- Popcorn
- You might be surprised to see popcorn on this list, but hear us out! We don’t suggest eating lots of popcorn when trying to lose weight, but if you’re on a weight loss journey and in need of a snack, we recommend reaching for a bowl of popcorn over chips or candy. WebMD assures that popcorn actually has a good amount of fiber and can be a low calories snack.
- Celery
- Similar to cucumbers, celery is a seriously low calorie snack. Without adding any toppings or dippings like peanut butter or cheese, a single cup of celery is only 16-calories! This is likely because it’s mostly made of water. It’s about 95-percent water.
- And we’ve all felt it — that rock inside your stomach that feels like it’s the heaviest thing in the world. That feeling you get when you know something is up or wrong. That feeling that keeps you from getting into trouble or making the worst decisions of your life. But what is that gut feeling? And where does it come from? Thanks to a viral TikTok, we may have the answer. Tune in for Deena to share the TikTok news.
- At the end of the show – What is the game that you should be playing for a longer life span? Ping Pong! Volleying a ping-pong ball back and forth may not seem like much of a sport. After all, it usually doesn’t require any real athletic prowess, excepting the occasional lunge after a rogue hit. But when you delve into the mechanics of the activity, there’s far more than meets the eye (or hand). As you step from side to side, strategize your next shot, and reach to hit the ball, a whole bunch of systems fire in the brain and body, making regular table tennis sessions a secret boon for longevity. Join us this morning as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more on Hour 2 of GTU.