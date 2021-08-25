Worried about travel? There is a new surge in demand for insurance

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - It has been a week since Governor Spencer Cox penned a letter to President Joe Biden to express Utah's willingness to accept Afghani refugees. While it is unclear how many evacuees may come to the state, Utahns have stepped up to assist.

“When tragedy occurs somewhere on the other side of the world, Utahns are always quick to show concern and willingness to help out," Governor Cox says in a Wednesday update. "My office has received countless calls and emails from individuals, families, businesses, and organizations offering to do something to support the efforts to bring Afghani refugees to Utah. We still do not know how many and how soon Utah may start receiving Afghani refugees, but we want to be prepared for when they do start arriving. What we do know is that any refugee from Afghanistan or anywhere else in the world who comes to Utah will be coordinated through the state’s Refugee Services Office and our two federally contracted local refugee resettlement agencies: Catholic Community Services and the International Rescue Committee.”