World Premier of the “Other Side of Heaven”

You won’t want to miss this! New Zealand star Christopher Gorham and Ben Baker joined us in the studio to talk about the upcoming world premier of the movie The Other Side of Heaven: Fire of Faith.

The original ‘Other Side of Heaven‘ starring Academy Award Winner Anne Hathaway and Christopher Gorham was considered one of the first films in Hollywood to be tagged with the “faith-based” label, according to the Hollywood Reporter.



The movie continues the inspiring true saga of Elder John H. Groberg, as he returns to the islands with his wife and five young daughters to serve as president of the Tonga-Fiji mission.

The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith will be opening nationwide on Friday, June 28th.