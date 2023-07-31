Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Step into a world of color, music, and dance! The World Folkfest is one of the oldest and largest international folk dance festivals in the US. Watch it come alive in Springville, Utah from August 2nd to 5th. Emily Wilkinson, the International Director, joined us in the studio to share about the event. Featuring over 200 talented international folk dancers from six different countries, the World Folkfest brings the world’s cultural tapestry to our doorstep.

The World Folkfest goes beyond mere entertainment; it embodies the spirit of unity and cultural preservation. As a member of the United Nations department of UNESCO under the International Council of Folk Festivals, the festival is dedicated to promoting and safeguarding the world’s diverse cultural heritage. The 2023 edition will feature guest performers from Bolivia, Latvia, the Czech Republic, and Serbia. The festival will also showcase local groups representing cultural richness from Lakota Nation, Mexico, the US, Ireland, Chile, and Spain. It’s a true global celebration, proving that appreciation of diverse cultures knows no boundaries.

Alongside mesmerizing dance displays, visitors can try in an array of cultural food truck cuisine, participate in kid-friendly activities, enjoy pre-shows, and even get a chance to capture cherished moments with the international guests.

For more information and to grab your tickets, visit the official website worldFolkfest.org. Plus use the code “GOODTHINGS15” and receive 15% off your ticket purchase. Stay updated and engaged on social media by following World Folkfest on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok @worldfolkfest.