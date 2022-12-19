- The world’s most famous archaeologist Dr. Zahi Hawass is in our studio this morning! He is a modern day Indiana Jones and he’s in Utah for the first time. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints invited Dr. Hawass to see the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert over the weekend, and he says the invitation was too good to pass up. He also says while in town, he visited Park City’s Main Street and absolutely loves our state!
- Dr. Hawass and his vast experiences with pyramids, tut and mummies are a huge draw, he has spoken to audiences all over the world, and tonight for the very first time he is speaking at the University of Utah’s Kingsbury Hall about topics such as: the Rosetta Stone should be returned to Egypt from the British museum and why that is so important, also the search for the tomb of Queen Nefertiti and what he hopes to find when it is discovered.
- He is speaking at Kingsbury Hall at 7:30pm tonight. Tickets are free and open to the public. For more information click here: www.artstickets.utah.edu
World famous archaeologist Dr. Zahi Hawass to give a free lecture at Kingsbury Hall
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares
