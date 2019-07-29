World-class exposures at SUU

We’re rockin’ down at Southern Utah University! Janeen Golightly was joined by students and professors from SUU’s Geology program at The Parowan Gap to talk about the world-class exposures close to campus.

Students come from all over the country to study at SUU. With great opportunities for student research, hands-on professors, 200 million years of geological history, and beautiful scenery, what could be better?

Along with that the Geology program includes a 5-week capstone field course that is one of the very few programs in the West. If you love the outdoors, this is a no-brainer!

Get outside of the classroom and enjoy what is right in your backyard at SUU! For more information visit their campus today or go to their website at suu.edu.

This story includes sponsored content.