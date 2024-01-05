AMERICAN FORK, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If feeling healthy in the new year is one of your goals, today’s FIT IN 5 segment is for you. Stephanie Knoop is the Utah County Regional Trainer at Burn Boot Camp and was joined by Cyd Vernon, Lead Trainer at Burn Boot Camp Highland to share some easy ways to get in a workout as a busy parent on the go.

As the holidays come to an end and kids get back into the school routine, it’s important for busy moms and women to find a balance between school, sports, and other commitments. Knoop says to remember that you can’t pour from an empty cup, so prioritize self-care to ensure you have the energy and motivation to tackle your daily tasks.

Burn Boot Camp’s 45 minute workouts meet individuals where they are at. They offer one-on-one focus meetings that keep you on track with your goals whether it is goals regarding mindset, nutrition, or your fitness goals. Each workout, focuses on different types of training for different muscle groups so you will never do the same workout twice. The best part for busy parents is the complimentary child watch.

