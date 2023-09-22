SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Getting back into fitness can be difficult after pregnancy. It is important that you do so safely and at your own pace. Alexa Merkley is a personal trainer and group fitness instructor and joined us on the show to share how you can strengthen your core without getting down on the floor.

Many think the way to a strong core is through sit ups and crunches. However, Merkley educates her clients about the different Abdominal Muscles and how postpartum women can focus on deep core training. Situps and crunches could actually cause more damage than results for multiple individuals, so it is important to understand where your body is at.

Merkley showed 3 different core movements that are great for all fitness levels and can be done in a standing position.