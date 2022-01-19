Workout anywhere with fitness wrist bands

Keri Crockett, certified fitness trainer, shares helpful tips to stay on top of your new year fitness goals. Keri goes into detail about how hard it can be to push yourself to go to the gym. That’s why these fitness bands come into play. Her goal is to make working out fit into any schedule seamlessly. Fitness bands make it more accessible to workout from any location. Whether it’s from home or the gym, these bands are a great addition to any workout.

The bands are one pound wrist weights that can be worn during everyday tasks. From walking a dog, to unloading the dishwasher. Kerris equipment is easy to not only use at home, but great to travel with.

“Reality is we just have to stay consistent, whether that’s 5 to 10 minutes a day. It’s just the consistency of working out”, said Crockett.

To learn more about accessible workout equipment Keri has created go to www.kerricrocket.com and follow along on Instagram @kericrockettfitness.