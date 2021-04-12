Working From Home: Tips for a successful remote work/home life balance

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

During the past 12 months, many Americans have become quite familiar with the term Working From Home. For some, it’s a new way of life and while we’ve all shifted to this form of earning a living – not everyone has figured out how to thrive in a remote work environment.

Janelle Lara is also know as the Part Time CEO stops by GTU with some tips for successfully working from home without going insane.

One of the most important tips Lara shares is simply schedule blocking for things such as Breaks and Lunch, take a look at the segment and see how you can incorporate these tips into your daily routine.