- On Good Things Utah this morning – Since 2024 is a new year, maybe people should use new words ― or at least different ones. That was the thought behind a post Monday from Merriam-Webster on social media asking its followers what words they would like to use more often this year.
- This comes a few weeks after the dictionary publisher declared “authentic” as its 2023 word of the year. Merriam-Webster offered a suggestion and said it wanted to “really lean into ‘edifice'” in the coming year.
- Many people offered other suggestions, and many of the responses were unspeakably clever.
- Guilty. I’d like to hear “guilty” a lot this year. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote)
- I don’t have an edifice complex, although I wouldn’t mind hearing “penitentiary”. Also “guilty” and “remand” would be right up there. — Karen Leavitt (@kleavitt)
- Eclipse (in honor of the April 8 event) Instead of something ‘trumped’ something else. Say something ‘eclipsed’ something else. Pete Finnegan @Pete_Finnegan
- Two words really: disposable income. Yes please to those! We hope you tune in for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on a new fun year of GTU.
