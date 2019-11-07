Wondering about 2019’s Holiday Design Trends for your home décor?

Good Things Utah is kicking off a Holiday Decorating Series with Gatehouse No. 1 Furniture & Design! Part One: is the 2019 Holiday Trends.

Stephanie Holdaway from Gatehouse has some of the current designs to help with our decorating needs.

2019 Trends:

1. Merry & Bright

Inspired by frosted hues, Mixes well with whites, a blend of warm, toasted & cozy colors

Velvet

Muted tones and fresh color palette

2. Winter Berry

Inspired by Classic Christmas with a Frill, focused on creamy whites and vibrant reds

Red & Whites

White is on trend and can be an easy way to update holiday design by adding

Pom pom garland/Red Berries/riboon/toile/

3. Classic Christmas

Inspired by Ralph Lauren/ classic holidays with Plaids, luxe layers, rich hues

Ginger Jars

Smell of Christmas

Mulling Spice

Plaids (pillows & ribbons) and other classic traditional patterns

Rich dark leathers, deep greens, and a blend of holiday reds.

4. Evergreen

Inspired by Natural elements, textures, greens, and neutrals

Realistic Greens w/Garland and other fresh cut looking sprays and potted trees Juniper: adds cooler tones and texture Cedar: our favorite garland to use everywhere. Layered or by itself.

Butcher Block with a cloche over it possibly featuring a wooden nativity

Wooden Bead Garlands

Balsam Fir Scents

Gatehouse No. 1 Special!

Join us for our final 3 days of the ‘Annual Christmas Open House’ daily design classes at noon, giveaways, and 20% off all holiday decor now through Saturday November 9th!

This article contains sponsored content.