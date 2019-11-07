Wondering about 2019’s Holiday Design Trends for your home décor?

Good Things Utah is kicking off a Holiday Decorating Series with Gatehouse No. 1 Furniture & Design! Part One: is the 2019 Holiday Trends.
Stephanie Holdaway from Gatehouse has some of the current designs to help with our decorating needs.
2019 Trends:
1. Merry & Bright
Inspired by frosted hues, Mixes well with whites, a blend of warm, toasted & cozy colors
- Velvet
- Muted tones and fresh color palette
2. Winter Berry
Inspired by Classic Christmas with a Frill, focused on creamy whites and vibrant reds
- Red & Whites
- White is on trend and can be an easy way to update holiday design by adding
- Pom pom garland/Red Berries/riboon/toile/
3. Classic Christmas
Inspired by Ralph Lauren/ classic holidays with Plaids, luxe layers, rich hues
- Ginger Jars
- Smell of Christmas
- Mulling Spice
- Plaids (pillows & ribbons) and other classic traditional patterns
- Rich dark leathers, deep greens, and a blend of holiday reds.
4. Evergreen
Inspired by Natural elements, textures, greens, and neutrals
- Realistic Greens w/Garland and other fresh cut looking sprays and potted trees
- Juniper: adds cooler tones and texture
- Cedar: our favorite garland to use everywhere. Layered or by itself.
- Butcher Block with a cloche over it possibly featuring a wooden nativity
- Wooden Bead Garlands
- Balsam Fir Scents
Gatehouse No. 1 Special!
Join us for our final 3 days of the ‘Annual Christmas Open House’ daily design classes at noon, giveaways, and 20% off all holiday decor now through Saturday November 9th!
This article contains sponsored content.