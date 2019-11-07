Wondering about 2019’s Holiday Design Trends for your home décor?

Good Things Utah is kicking off a Holiday Decorating Series with Gatehouse No. 1 Furniture & Design! Part One: is the 2019 Holiday Trends.

Stephanie Holdaway from Gatehouse has some of the current designs to help with our decorating needs.

2019 Trends:

1. Merry & Bright

Inspired by frosted hues, Mixes well with whites, a blend of warm, toasted & cozy colors

  • Velvet
  • Muted tones and fresh color palette

2. Winter Berry

Inspired by Classic Christmas with a Frill, focused on creamy whites and vibrant reds

  • Red & Whites
  • White is on trend and can be an easy way to update holiday design by adding 
  • Pom pom garland/Red Berries/riboon/toile/

3. Classic Christmas

Inspired by Ralph Lauren/ classic holidays with Plaids, luxe layers, rich hues 

  • Ginger Jars
  • Smell of Christmas 
  • Mulling Spice
  • Plaids (pillows & ribbons) and other classic traditional patterns
  • Rich dark leathers, deep greens, and a blend of holiday reds.

4. Evergreen

Inspired by Natural elements, textures, greens, and neutrals

  • Realistic Greens w/Garland and other fresh cut looking sprays and potted trees
    • Juniper: adds cooler tones and texture 
    • Cedar:  our favorite garland to use everywhere. Layered or by itself.
  • Butcher Block with a cloche over it possibly featuring a wooden nativity
  • Wooden Bead Garlands
  • Balsam Fir Scents 

Gatehouse No. 1 Special!

Join us for our final 3 days of the ‘Annual Christmas Open House’ daily design classes at noon, giveaways, and 20% off all holiday decor now through Saturday November 9th! 

