Wonderful ways to celebrate Black History Month with movies

- On GTU this morning – A wonderful way to celebrate Black culture is to watch movies that feature Black talent and/or highlight their stories. Sitting down and watching movies with the family is a great way to spend some quality time, but this could be a great opportunity to educate your kids and family members about the importance of Black representation in cinema. Surae has a list of movies that are age appropriate for each of your kids!
- Plus, commuting can be tedious, no matter the circumstances. Traffic is a nightmare, subways can be packed, trains can get delayed. Even walking or biking to your destination can come with frustrations. Since we can’t avoid commuting altogether, why not take advantage of having to get from point A to point B? Better yet, why not try to make it a happy part of your day? “Taking time to purposefully check in with ourselves, and ask how we are doing at various points throughout our day, will help us make choices and schedules that better align with things that make us happy,” said Dr. Jessica Gold, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Click here for ideas to help you get happy during that long drive: https://news.yahoo.com/7-happiness-hacks-commute-140000602.html
- And Krispy Kreme will be doing its part to celebrate love beginning January 31 with a new Valentine’s Day doughnut collection that even comes in a box designed with built-in pop-out Valentine cards! Here are the four new doughnuts in this limited-time lineup: Beary Best Valentine Doughnut – We all want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a giant bear hug, and this is that hug in doughnut form. It’s a doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and chocolate sprinkles, which is then decorated like a teddy bear with Chocolate KREME and icing. Bee Mine Doughnut – Romantic puns never go out of style, and this doughnut asks the recipient to “bee mine” in a bee themed doughnut. It’s made with Strawberries & KREME filling, and the doughnut is dipped in red icing and decorated with pink icing and, of course, a bee sugar piece. Cookie to My KREME Doughnut – Cookies and cream is a pair that was always meant to be, and many couples feel the same about their own relationship! This doughnut is filled with Cookies & KREME, and then dipped in white icing, which is decorated with a chocolate icing drizzle and topped with a confetti heart sprinkle blend. My Batter Half Doughnut – If you feel like your partner is your better half, you just may want to share this doughnut with them. It’s filled with cake batter, dipped in pink icing and decorated with heart sprinkles.
- At the end of the show – From cardboard to remote-controlled! An Olympic athlete gave her followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the sleeping arrangements for competitors at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, and it’s safe to say the beds have undergone a major upgrade. We’ll show you the TikTok video that everybody is talking about. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.